Lahrmer, Melvin
1952 - 2019
Melvin Richard Lahrmer entered Heaven's gates on Thursday, June 13, 2019, joining his wife of 35 years, Debbie, and father, Marvin. A 1970 graduate of Mohawk High School, Melvin worked for Sears for 20 years and then Walmart for 20 years. He is survived by his mother, Maxine; sister, Margie (Don); children, David (Kandis), Brian, Kellie (Bryce), Lisa (Daniel), and Matthew; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Davriana, Millie, Brian Howard, David Jr, Alexia, Wyatt, and Christian. Visiting hours 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. At 11:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
