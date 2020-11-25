1/1
Melvin Shipp
Shipp, Melvin
Melvin Shipp, age 89, transitioned on November 24, 2020. Church COVID Protocol. Mask Required and the Church Follows all CDC Requirements. Social Distancing Will be Practiced. Elder Melvin Shipp will lie in repose (Come in one door, exit outside door), Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am-12pm at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219. Celebration of life at 12noon. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Reposing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
DEC
1
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
