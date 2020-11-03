1/1
Melvin Smith
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Melvin
1945 - 2020
Melvin Thomas Smith, age 75, was born October 25, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the youngest child of the late James and Henrietta (Towns) Smith. He transitioned into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital with his wife by his side. He united with Love Zion Baptist Church at the age of 14 years. He later joined Christ Memorial Missionary Baptist Church where he was a devoted member until his death. He served the church in many capacities. He was a member of the Deacon Board, Trustee Board and the Usher Board. He loved his church and his church family. Mel was also a proud 1964 graduate of East High School and attended Central State University. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1965 until he was honorably discharged in 1969. He completed his Associated Degree in Business Administration at Capital University. While working for Ohio Bell he also attended Franklin University and Columbus State for Business Administration. After 42 years of dedicated service as an employee of Ohio Bell Telephone Company, he retired from the ATT Telephone Company as a Manager in the Central Office Dispatching/Maintenance Center. Mel was preceded in death by his parents James and Henrietta (Towns) Smith, his sister Janette Smith, his brothers James Smith Jr, George Talmadge Smith, Wyman Smith and Sylvester Coleman Smith, daughter Dawndenise Marie McNeal and dear friends Urice Ross and Asa Moore. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 34 years, Stella V. Smith; sons, Corey D. Smith; Madison Duane McRae, and Marwan (Marva) J. McRae; daughters, Nikki Daniels McRae and Kissa (Pierre Sr.) McRae; grandsons, Ashlynn McNeal, Malik (Zakiyya) Smith and Pierre Stone Jr; granddaughters, Paciana and Pallvi Stone; two great grandsons, Zakai and Zayyir Smith; and his dear friends, Rhunder Reeder and Jerry Armstrong. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Melvin together at a distance. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Melvin's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved