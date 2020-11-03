Smith, Melvin
1945 - 2020
Melvin Thomas Smith, age 75, was born October 25, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the youngest child of the late James and Henrietta (Towns) Smith. He transitioned into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital with his wife by his side. He united with Love Zion Baptist Church at the age of 14 years. He later joined Christ Memorial Missionary Baptist Church where he was a devoted member until his death. He served the church in many capacities. He was a member of the Deacon Board, Trustee Board and the Usher Board. He loved his church and his church family. Mel was also a proud 1964 graduate of East High School and attended Central State University. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1965 until he was honorably discharged in 1969. He completed his Associated Degree in Business Administration at Capital University. While working for Ohio Bell he also attended Franklin University and Columbus State for Business Administration. After 42 years of dedicated service as an employee of Ohio Bell Telephone Company, he retired from the ATT Telephone Company as a Manager in the Central Office Dispatching/Maintenance Center. Mel was preceded in death by his parents James and Henrietta (Towns) Smith, his sister Janette Smith, his brothers James Smith Jr, George Talmadge Smith, Wyman Smith and Sylvester Coleman Smith, daughter Dawndenise Marie McNeal and dear friends Urice Ross and Asa Moore. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 34 years, Stella V. Smith; sons, Corey D. Smith; Madison Duane McRae, and Marwan (Marva) J. McRae; daughters, Nikki Daniels McRae and Kissa (Pierre Sr.) McRae; grandsons, Ashlynn McNeal, Malik (Zakiyya) Smith and Pierre Stone Jr; granddaughters, Paciana and Pallvi Stone; two great grandsons, Zakai and Zayyir Smith; and his dear friends, Rhunder Reeder and Jerry Armstrong. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Melvin together at a distance. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Melvin's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
