|
|
Steward, Melvin
1968 - 2019
Melvin Orlando Steward, age 51. Sunrise April 27, 1968 and Sunset November 25, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The STEWARD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019