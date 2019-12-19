Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
1968 - 2019
Melvin Steward Obituary
Steward, Melvin
1968 - 2019
Melvin Orlando Steward, age 51. Sunrise April 27, 1968 and Sunset November 25, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
