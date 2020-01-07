|
Steward, Mergrett
1941 - 2020
Mergrett Marie Steward, age 78, lovingly known as "Aunt Bam", was born July 8, 1941 to Haywood and Ida Betts. She passed on to glory on January 2, 2020 at her residence. She was employed at Western Electric/Lucent Technologies for 31 years. She is preceded in death by parents, brothers, sisters and granddaughter. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Rhonda (Fred) Allen, Curtis Stewart, Lucetta Stewart and Marcus Stewart from Columbus, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Life Celebration 12PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020