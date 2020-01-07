Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Resources
More Obituaries for Mergrett Steward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mergrett Steward


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mergrett Steward Obituary
Steward, Mergrett
1941 - 2020
Mergrett Marie Steward, age 78, lovingly known as "Aunt Bam", was born July 8, 1941 to Haywood and Ida Betts. She passed on to glory on January 2, 2020 at her residence. She was employed at Western Electric/Lucent Technologies for 31 years. She is preceded in death by parents, brothers, sisters and granddaughter. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Rhonda (Fred) Allen, Curtis Stewart, Lucetta Stewart and Marcus Stewart from Columbus, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Life Celebration 12PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mergrett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -