Merideth "Meri" Thomas
1970 - 2020
Thomas, Merideth "Meri"
Merideth "Meri" Thomas, age 49, of Columbus, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Center in Newark, Ohio. Meri was born on October 27, 1970 in Lansing, Michigan to Terry and Suzanne (Moray) Thomas. She was a graduate of the Columbus Northland HS Class of '88. Meri was heavily involved in 4-H during her teenage years where she earned several leadership awards. As a member of the Franklin County Junior Fair Board, she loved the role of participating in and planning various fair activities. 4-H was an integral part of Meri's formative years taking her from a shy introvert into a more confident, outgoing participant. She had a passion for live music of all kinds, and loved Halloween. Meri is preceded in death by her father Terry Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Mann; mother, Suzanne Elwood; brother, Joseph (Heather) Thomas; sister, Sara (Ashley) Sample; and her pet Chihuahua, Callie. Meri also leaves her friends at Put-In-Bay, where she loved to spend her summers. Friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington and on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10am-noon, when a funeral service will be held. Interment will be at the Dublin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Meri's memory may be made to Pelotonia of Columbus, https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
