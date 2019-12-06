Home

Merilyn Jean Chaffee Richards, passed November 25, 2019. Merilyn is survived by the love of her life, Dr. David M. Richards of 65 years; children, Mrs. Diane (Eric) Budendorf, Dr. David R. (Michelle) Richards, Dr. Dale R. Richards; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews. A Celebration will be held Saturday, December 14 at 3pm at the Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St. Contributions may be made to The Kobacker House.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
