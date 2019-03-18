Home

Merla (Thomas) Hopkins, Baltimore, Ohio. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 2/14/1950. Went to be with our Lord 3/13/2019. Beloved wife, mother and daughter who will be sorely missed by all. She was such a caring person in spite of her own health problems. She is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Jim Hopkins; daughter, Misty Hopkins; son, Jimmy Hopkins; grandson, Anthony McKenzie; granddaughter, Avery Hopkins; mother, Martha Thomas. Preceded in death by father Ken Thomas and sister Sandy Thomas. Graduate of Brookhaven High School and Ohio Universtdy. She attended Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Baltimore, Ohio. Arrangements by Newcomer, Grove City-private family services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
