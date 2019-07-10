|
Weiant, Merlyn
Merlyn Sue Killinger Weiant, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 3, 2019, at her residence in Hilliard, Ohio. A private family gathering and the interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Chagrin Falls Library, 100 E Orange St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to see full obituary notice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019