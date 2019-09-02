|
Wiswell, Merna Marie
1923 - 2019
Merna Marie (nee Hoover) Wiswell died peacefully early Sunday morning September 1, 2019 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband William F. Wiswell and son James W. Wiswell. She is survived by sons Thomas Michael Wiswell (Hilary Apfelstadt), Edward Hoover Wiswell (Mary) and daughter Melissa Ann Core; eleven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Merna was born on the family farm near Sunbury, Ohio on Easter morning April 1, 1923. She was the oldest of three children, a brother Charles and sister Glendora who have both preceded her in death. She graduated as Valedictorian from Sunbury High School in 1941. She attended Otterbein University, and graduated as a registered nurse from White Cross Hospital School of Nursing, Columbus, Ohio in September 1945. During the Second World War she was a Cadet Nurse and was attending basic nurses training at Great Lakes Naval Facility in Illinois when Japan surrendered in August 1945 and all cadet nurses were demobilized and sent home. She spent her career as a nurse helping the less fortunate, first at Nightingale Cottage for children near Reynoldsburg, and then at various senior nursing homes around Columbus until retiring at age 70 to help care for her grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 4th from 4 to 7 pm at Cotner's Funeral Home at 7369 Main Street in Reynoldsburg. A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 5th at 10 am at the funeral home followed by internment at Glen Rest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Merna's name be made to the Sunbury First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 394 Sunbury OH 43074. Messages may be sent to Merna's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019