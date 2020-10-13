1/1
Mervin L. Hines III
1983 - 2020
Hines III, Mervin L.
1983 - 2020
Mervin L. Hines III, age 37, went home to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Mervin and Saundra Hines, Jr.; siblings, Tanesha Hines and Dale Jones; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Holy Ghost Revival Center, 457 Gilbert St. He will lie in state beginning at 9AM; Family will receive friends at 10AM; Life Celebration will begin at 11AM. Interment Glen Rest Estates. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463). MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE CHURCH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Lying in State
09:00 AM
Holy Ghost Revival Center
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Revival Center
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Revival Center
