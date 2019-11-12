|
Kerstner, Mervyn E.
1924 - 2019
Mervyn E. "Perk" Kerstner, age 95, of Westerville, passed peacefully from this life at home with his family on November 10. Born on September 9, 1924 in Chandlerville, IL to the Rev. Alvin and Adella Kerstner and grew up in Hiawatha, Kansas. During WW II he joined the Marine Corps and later served as a Captain in Korea. Mervyn met his forever sweetheart, Delome Schulz in Amherst, CO and they were united in marriage on November 28, 1947 in Edgeley, N. Dakota. They settled in Denver, CO where they raised their children. Following college at Washburn University, U. of Oklahoma and U. of Denver he worked as a mehanical engineer in the chemical industry. He and Delome moved to Westerville in 1971. "I Know That My Redeemer Lives" was his favorite hymn and his faith never wavered. His deep interest in God's creation was endless. He loved gardening, camping, fishing, bird watching and herding his backyard banty chickens. Survived by his wife, Delome; daughters, Joanne (Bruce) Evans and Debra Frederick; grandchildren, Kyle Elizabeth (Matthew) Canter and Benjamin (Marcaila) Evans; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Maya Canter; brother, Jim Kerstner of Florida, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his last remaining 18 year old banty chicken. Preceded in death by his parents, son Stephen and brother Paul. Service will be held at Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Road, Galena, OH 43021, Saturday, November 16 at 12noon with visitation from 10:30am until time of service. Pastor Derrick Hurst, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019