Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
2283 Sunbury Road
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
2283 Sunbury Road
Mi'Lisa Williams


2015 - 2019
Mi'Lisa Williams Obituary
Williams, Mi'Lisa
2015 - 2019
Mi'Lisa Antoinette Williams, age 4. Sunrise February 3, 2015 and Sunset August 23, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WILLIAMS/WILLIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
