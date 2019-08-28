|
|
Williams, Mi'Lisa
2015 - 2019
Mi'Lisa Antoinette Williams, age 4. Sunrise February 3, 2015 and Sunset August 23, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WILLIAMS/WILLIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019