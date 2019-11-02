|
Cortez, Michael A. "Bortz"
1958 - 2019
Michael A. "Mike" Cortez (fondly known as Bortz), age 61, of Reynoldsburg (formerly of Newark) passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 peacefully with his family after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 31, 1958 in Newark, OH to Francis J. and Louise A. (Testa) Cortez. He was an avid sports fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Yankees, and Newark Catholic. He was a Regional Sales Manager for Dart Trucking for almost twenty years. Mike was a 1976 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. He is survived by his wife, Carrie L. (Yates) Cortez; his mother, Louise A. Cortez; three daughters, Caitlyn R. C. (Brett) Blacet, Christina M. Cortez and Annmarie G. Haefs; three stepdaughters, Katelyn M. Zimpfer, Kaylee N. Zimpfer and Kenzie L. Zimpfer; four grandchildren, Lera, Archer, Beau and Maxim Blacet; and a brother, John Cortez. In addition to his father, Francis J. Cortez (2002); he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick J. Cortez (2013). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville Street, Newark. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Pataskala. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. 5th St., Newark; Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to The James Cancer Center, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 or to Newark Catholic High School, 1 Green Wave Dr., Newark, OH 43055. www.hendersonvanatta.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019