Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
First Community Church,
1320 Cambridge Blvd,
Columbu, OH
Michael Alan Neri


1971 - 2019
Michael Alan Neri Obituary
Neri, Michael Alan
1971 - 2019
Michael Alan Neri, age 48, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Michael was born on February 4, 1971 in Columbus, Ohio. Michael will be deeply missed by his children, Reid (Madison) Neri and Nicole Neri; parents, Anthony and Peg Neri; siblings, Steve (Carolyn) Neri and Julie Neri; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Sean and Parker Neri. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43212, where family will receive friends immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232 or The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Road, Suite 125, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for an extended and more complete obituary and to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
