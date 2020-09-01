Dodge, Michael B.
Dad's Story: Jokester, storyteller, husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. Until 9:06pm Sunday, August 30, 2020, Michael "Mickey" Bernard Dodge was all this and more to his family. Mike grew up in Elmira, NY with his grandparents and without a father. After serving three years in the U.S. Army, he successfully – and lovingly – raised six kids under the supervision of his wife of sixty-two plus years, Shirley Blankenship Dodge, always working at least two jobs at a time. His kids – and grandkids – will never forget the car rides, trips, the "guns," goofy looks, jokes, even the grumpiness, but lots of hugs and conversations along the way. He leaves us to join his grandparents, Fred and Bertha Kilpatrick and his mother, Patricia Dodge Wilkinson, in Heaven. The love, memories and stories of Mike continue with his wife, Shirley Blankenship Dodge and his children, Toni Dodge, Dane (Klaudia) Dodge, Mike (NeNe) Dodge, Lori (Steve) Dorsey, Jani (Barry) Wallen, and Geri Dodge. The memories continue with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Vincent Albarano, Christopher (Felicia) Dodge and Finley, Joel (Cheyenne) Dodge and Iris and River, Kyle (Kayla) Dorsey and Rowan and Reid, Rachel Dorsey, Shann (Michael Gonzalez) and Jordan, John Ubante, Traci Ubante and Taylor, Jesse (Tiffany) Conley and Kayla and Weston, Jason (Mary Ann) Conley, Kimber Carpino and Theo and Nolan, Brandon Freeman, and Josh Freeman. Mike is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Bill Blankenship and Jim "Ray" Blankenship (Linda); his sister-in-law, Betty Hollar; and many nieces and nephews. We will miss seeing dad/grandpa but will always remember the times we've had. "Horns" to you, dad, for leaving us, but thank you for the memories you leave behind. We love you. And remember: "Don't take any wooden nickels!" The family would like to send special thanks to the ladies at Mount Sterling Place and the staff at Bella Care Hospice for all their care and support. The family will receive friends WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 (TODAY) from 2-4pm at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 W. Main St., Mount Sterling, OH 43143. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 4pm, with Military Funeral Honors following the service. A private interment will be held at Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts in memory of Michael Dodge to the American Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.org/
or call 800-227-2345). To leave the family an online condolence or to share your favorite memories of Mike please visit https://www.portertiddfuneralhome.com/
.