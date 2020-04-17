|
|
Doherty, Michael B.
1942 - 2020
Michael B. Doherty, 77, of Columbus, formerly Pickerington and Reynoldsburg died April 15, 2020 after a 36-year journey with cancer, maintaining a wonderful attitude until the end. He was born December 15, 1942, in Yonkers, New York, to Michael and Mary Catherine Ward Doherty. A graduate of Manhattan College, Mike started his work career as a field Engineer with Babcock and Wilcox starting steam generation power plants in Mexico, Korea and several places in the US. He joined American Electric Power in 1970, and became a fuel specialist, retiring from there after 36 years of employment. Mike was known for his ready smile and friendly spirit. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed visiting museums, where he never came across a sign he didn't want to read. An avid birder, he combined that activity with every trip he took. He was a volunteer for the Metro Parks, maintaining bluebird and purple martin boxes for many years. A member of the Scioto Model A Club, he traveled many places in their 1931 Ford. He also served as a eucharistic minister for St. Thomas More Newman Center at the OSU Medical Center. Preceded in death by parents and sister Mary Catherine. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 49 years; son, Michael Jr. (Nikki); daughter, Colleen (Jack) Summanen; five Grandchildren, Caitlyn, Lexi, and Nathan Doherty, Jack and Emily Summanen; brothers, Roger Doherty of St. Dizier, France and John Doherty of Hastings on Hudson, New York; as well as several nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held with burial at Green Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Newman Center or Mid-Ohio Food Bank. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020