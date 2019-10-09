Home

Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Kelleys Island Cemetery
1952 - 2019
Michael Babin Obituary
Babin, Michael
1952 - 2019
Michael C. Babin, 67, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 in his home on Kelleys Island, OH after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was born on January 29, 1952 in Houma, LA to the late Vernon and Marion (Champagne) Babin. A 1970 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, LA, he went on to earn his Bachelor's, Veterinary, and Ph.D. degrees from Louisiana State University. He was a Veterinary Toxicologist for Battelle in Columbus, OH. He proudly served in the U.S. Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Michael was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, running marathons, and rebuilding old computers. In his free time he acquired his pilot's license, learned to scuba dive, and enjoyed taking trips on his motorcycle. With his charismatic personality and "quirky" sense of humor, he will be deeply missed by both family and friends. Michael will be forever remembered by his wife of 13 years, Kathleen "Kit" Kilen; his children, Kelli (Clay) Frederick of Prairieville, LA, and Lori (Greg) Smith of Powell, OH; Eric Babin of Knoxville, TN; stepchildren, Benjamin (Jenne) Hickey of Galloway, OH, and Olivia (George) Shy of Erlanger, KY; 10 grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; brothers, Jim (Janet) Babin and Terry (Regina) Babin, both of Houma, LA; brother-in-law, Raymond (Chris) Kilen of Murrells Inlet, SC; and sister-in-law, Christine Kilen of Avon, OH. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Kelleys Island Cemetery with a gathering to follow. An additional service will be held in Houma, LA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH or Stein Hospice, Sandusky, OH. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
