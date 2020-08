Or Copy this URL to Share

Baisden, Michael

1982 - 2020

Michael David Baisden 38, of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio November 27, 1982. He is preceded in death by his father Michael Rubel. He is survived by his mother, Patricia "Patti" and Michael VanBaalen; grandparents, Carol and Duane Bennet; his children, Jayden, Aaliyah, Devon, and Layla Baisden; also many family and friends.



