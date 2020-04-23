|
|
Banks, Michael
1962 - 2020
Michael Anthony Banks was born on October 19, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio to Alice Banks (deceased) and William Banks. Michael is survived by his father William and three older brothers Glen (Helene), Douglas (Kelly), and James. Michael tragically passed on April 13, 2020 after being struck by a hit and run driver. Michael attended school in Maple Heights, Ohio where he graduated in 1981. He loved sports as a young teenager, particularly football where he excelled on the field. In his later teens, he developed a love for fashion, both designing and crafting garments. He had an exceptional eye for fabrics and textures used in his creations. He pursued his love of fashion after high school and was awarded a scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. He also attended the State University of New York. After college, Michael pursued a career in fashion, working for several international brands in a variety of roles, including garment selection and procurement. He also learned business systems and process design in his early career and decided to use those skills to transition into the banking industry in 1988 with Citicorp. He transferred with Citicorp to Columbus in 2005. Michael moved between Columbus and Cleveland several times during his financial services career and most recently lived in Columbus as an employee with Alliance Data Systems. In addition to his father and brothers, Michael is survived by eight nephews and nieces, Rayshawn Woods, Philip Banks, William Banks, Diana Herron, Lauren Banks, Taylor Banks, Stephanie Banks, and Mackenzie Banks who all adored him. Michael also leaves behind a large extended family, and devoted friends and colleagues to cherish his legacy of creativity and kindness. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent "In Memory of Michael Banks" to the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe (mashpeewampanoagtribe- nsn.gov/donations) or by sending a check to Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, 483 Great Neck Road South, Mashpee, MA 02649. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020