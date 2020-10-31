Barnes, Michael
1991 - 2020
Michael Wayne Barnes Jr, age 28. Sunrise October 28, 1991 and Sunset October 23, 2020. Private Visitation 1:00 PM and Private Funeral Service 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask and Social Distancing are required. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BARNES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com