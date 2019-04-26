|
Barry, Michael
1954 - 2019
Michael Joseph Barry, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born in Germany to the late Henry Barry and Cheris Thomas. Michael was a welder with Fortin Ironworks for over 30 years. He loved fishing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Michigan football and basketball. Michael will be deeply missed by his loving daughter, Samantha (Jason) Wood; grandson, Liam Wood; cat, Tegan; and numerous friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019