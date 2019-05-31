Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
Michael Billirakis Obituary
Billirakis, Michael
1946 - 2019
Michael N. Billirakas, age 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May, 31 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Kalymnos Greece on October 11, 1946 to the late Nicholas and Serasti Billirakis. Married Valerie Francu Billirakis on June 28, 1970. Michael graduated from Youngstown State and Akron University. He was a teacher at Field Local Schools, Field Local Teachers Union President, Vice President of Ohio Education Association, President of Ohio Education Association and National Education Board Member. Member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, parish council member and Greek Olympic Society. He leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, his wife, Valerie; daughters, Christine and her husband, George Michael Anasis who he considered his son and Cynthia Billirakas; granddaughter, Melina Anasis; sisters, Mary Koutouzes, Popi (John) Katsadas and Koula (George) Apergis. If you were his family or his dear friends, he loved you deeply. Visitation will be on Monday, June 2, 2019 at the O.R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 2990 Bethel Rd., from 5-8 pm with the Trisagion prayer at 7:30 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am at the ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL, 555 N. High St. Interment Union Cemetery. Father Gardikes officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019
