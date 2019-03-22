|
|
Branch Bridges, Michael
1962 - 2019
Michael Lonzo Branch Bridges, age 56. Sunrise August 4, 1962 and Sunset March 13, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral Service 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sigsbee Ave Church of God, 1322 Sigsbee Ave. Interment at Asbury Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019