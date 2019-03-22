Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Michael Branch Bridges

Michael Branch Bridges Obituary
Branch Bridges, Michael
1962 - 2019
Michael Lonzo Branch Bridges, age 56. Sunrise August 4, 1962 and Sunset March 13, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral Service 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sigsbee Ave Church of God, 1322 Sigsbee Ave. Interment at Asbury Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BRANCH BRIDGES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
