|
|
Bristle, Michael
1951 - 2019
Michael Dale Bristle WON the battle of his life on November 9, 2019. He departed peacefully at his home and, as usual did things his own way, no way was he going to be in a hospital or nursing home. He was born October 3, 1951. He is survived by his family, friends, health care aids, pharmacists and doctors that made the last few years of his life the best it could be. His two daughters, Melanie Lund (soon to be son-in-law, Adam Bates) and Michelle Bristle, ex-wife, Linda Burke, granddaughter, Tori Craft and great grandchildren who he deeply loved, Christian, Madilyn and Xavier, brother Pat Bristle (Ann), sister-in-law Dianna Bristle, multiple nieces and nephews, extended family members and finally his very best friend Leo Slusher. He loved his relationship with his best friend Leo. He also loved everyone is his life that I have not mentioned above, you know who you are if you were really in his life. He is preceded in death by his parents Evan and Gladys Bristle, brother Ed and Major (his dog). He will always be remembered by everyone as just the "nicest guy", great patient, loved old movies, learning about history, National Geographic, Bengals Fan, fishing and camping at Salt Fork and never complained about anything even though he lived with polio and was a double amputee. He loved his parents and waived "hi" to them every time we passed the cemetery at Forest Lawn when visiting the doctor's office at Mt. Carmel East. He really missed his parents. We will be holding The Celebration of Life of Mike at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43227 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 1-3 PM. Following the service will be a catered early dinner at the house of Melanie and Adam Bates at 6180 Appleman Rd., Newark, Ohio 43056. All are welcome. RSVP at 614 370 8765. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019