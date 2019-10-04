|
|
Brown, Michael
1945 - 2019
Michael W. Brown, age 74, passed away on October 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He fought the strong fight until the end. He is preceded in death by parents and grandson Michael Brown III (2017). He has left his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Brown; son, Michael Brown; and daughter, Andrea Brown; granddaughters, Kaylee, Kaitlin, Skyler, Madison and Danica; grandsons, Ryan (RJ), and Tyler; great-granddaughter, Amara Lin; sister, Lissa Schaffer. He is retired from Buckeye Auto Parts after 46 years, special friend Marvin Payne. He was an avid weight lifter, loved life, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He raced at CMS for many years (Sportsman #20). He loved auto racing and lifting weights as a power lifter. He was larger than life, and will be missed beyond words. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019, 6-8pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST., where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11am. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to the James Cancer Hospital and The Zangmeister Center. To sign the on-line register book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019