|
|
Brown, Michael
1979 - 2020
Michael, 40, of natural causes at home in Albuquerque, NM on March 23, 2020. He leaves behind the joy of his life, sons, Jeremiah, who is called Mikey because of the strong resemblance and Johnny. Survived by father, Michael C.; mother, Jayne Wolford; brother, James (Becca); nieces, Riley, Reagan, Bella; nephew, Tyler, all of Columbus. Michael was blessed with a large, loving extended family and friends. He will be missed for his sense of humor and big heart. Services will be held later, and details will be posted on his parent's Facebook pages for Columbus friends and Michael's Facebook page for Albuquerque friends. Memorial contributions to benefit his sons Mikey (F85-92C) and Johnny (E9V-P8B) can be made to their College Advantage fund at ugift529.com/home.html
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020