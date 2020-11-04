Brown, Michael
1979 - 2020
Michael Willie Brown, age 41. Sunrise May 12, 1979 and Sunset November 1, 2020. Public Viewing 9am, Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com