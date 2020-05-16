Michael Bruhn
1952 - 2020
Bruhn, Michael
Michael Bernd Bruhn, born August 6, 1952 passed away peacefully on May 15 at home with his family by his side. He will always be part of those he loved dearly especially his wife Jan, son Michael (Megan) Bruhn, daughter Katie Bruhn (Nick) and his precious grandchildren Madelyn and Cameron. He and Jan married 44 years ago and he quickly became part of her large extended clan. In addition the large Bruhn clan of birth has a family that extends as far as Germany where he visited multiple times and cherished the opportunity to learn about his roots. He developed the true gift of dear friends that have been there for milestones, joys and sorrows throughout the years. He will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of Mike's life will occur at a later date. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
