Buchieri, Michael
1945 - 2019
Michael John Buchieri, of Whitehall, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; and children, Michael (Heather), Michelle Carr (Bob Masters), and Laurie (Valerie Cooper); and extended family members, Tracy Miller and Kim Tackett. Michael is also survived by his brothers, Dennis (Theresa), Philip (Mary), and Gene (Barbara); and his sister-in-law, Michelle Barnett (Jim). He was much beloved by his grandchildren, Chrissy, Samantha, Avery, and Samuel; and great grandchildren, Bella, Sophie, Abigail, Hunner, and Austyn. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Laila (Nykanen), and brother David. Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Michael was a lifelong Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots fan. He served honorably in the US Air Force. He was eventually stationed at Rickenbacker Air Force Base. He remained in Central Ohio to raise his family and became a Whitehall Rams fan and avid OSU fan. He retired from Big Bear after a long career as a Bakery Manager. He was a member of VFW Post 8794. Honoring Michael's wishes, a private service for family will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or to the . Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019