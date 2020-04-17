|
Byers, Michael
Michael "Mike"Gene Byers, 68, of Pataskala, moved on to Glory on April 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 16, 1951 to Gene and Patti (Cosgray) Byers whom survive him. Mike graduated from Licking Heights in 1969 after attending Hilliard Schools for many years. He was an honest, kind man who loved his family. Mike was an avid golfer, and enjoyed working on vintage cars. He was also an accomplished musician who played in several bands starting at the age of 13. Mike drove coach buses for several years hauling different teams all over the country. He was also a carpenter by trade and could fix anything. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda (Spencer); son, Derek (Amy); grandson, Harrison; daughter, Alissa (Jason) Cook and granddaughter, Emmy. He is also survived by his brother, Robin (Marilyn); sister, Susie (Eric) Burns; brother-in-laws, Russell (Nancy) Spencer, Bob (Noraeen) Spencer; sister-in-law, Connie (Lyn) Fitzer along with many nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his father-in-law & mother-in-law, DeForest (Bridgette) Spencer. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, and was loved by those who met him. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, generosity, & kindness through this most difficult time. A special thanks to our wonderful church family at Church on the Rock who was there for us through all this. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020