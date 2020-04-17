Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Byers


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Byers Obituary
Byers, Michael
Michael "Mike"Gene Byers, 68, of Pataskala, moved on to Glory on April 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 16, 1951 to Gene and Patti (Cosgray) Byers whom survive him. Mike graduated from Licking Heights in 1969 after attending Hilliard Schools for many years. He was an honest, kind man who loved his family. Mike was an avid golfer, and enjoyed working on vintage cars. He was also an accomplished musician who played in several bands starting at the age of 13. Mike drove coach buses for several years hauling different teams all over the country. He was also a carpenter by trade and could fix anything. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda (Spencer); son, Derek (Amy); grandson, Harrison; daughter, Alissa (Jason) Cook and granddaughter, Emmy. He is also survived by his brother, Robin (Marilyn); sister, Susie (Eric) Burns; brother-in-laws, Russell (Nancy) Spencer, Bob (Noraeen) Spencer; sister-in-law, Connie (Lyn) Fitzer along with many nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his father-in-law & mother-in-law, DeForest (Bridgette) Spencer. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, and was loved by those who met him. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, generosity, & kindness through this most difficult time. A special thanks to our wonderful church family at Church on the Rock who was there for us through all this. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -