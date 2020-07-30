1/1
Michael C. West
Michael C. West, age 41, of the Village of Sunbury, passed away at home after an extended illness on Monday, July 27, 2020. Michael was born on January 10, 1979, in Columbus, Ohio to Keith and Pamela (Halle) West. He was a 1997 graduate of Big Walnut High School. He worked most recently for G&M Plumbing in Columbus. He also had worked for Brum Excavating and Rattle Snake Ridge Golf Course. Michael enjoyed his family, American history, the outdoors and working with his hands. He was also an avid fan of cinema and watching movies – he was a confirmed "fanatic" of Star Wars. Michael was preceded in death by grandparents Walter and Johanna Halle, Ralph and Mary Lou West, and his brother Shawn. He is survived by his parents, Keith and Pamela West of Sunbury; brother, Andrew West of the Netherlands; longtime companion, Stephanie Chumley of Sunbury; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Pastor Larry Griffin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Recovery and Prevention Services of Delaware and Morrow Counties, 118 Stover Dr., Delaware, Ohio, 43015 or the Boy Scouts of America in Mike's memory. The Devore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family. Please share a memory or condolence at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
