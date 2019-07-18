Home

Michael Cairo


1950 - 2019
Michael Cairo Obituary
Cairo, Michael
1950 - 2019
Michael Lee Cairo, 69, died on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Pickerington, OH. He was born Feb. 5, 1950 in Columbus, graduating from Pickerington HS in 1968. Mike was a long-time Reynoldsburg resident and employee at AT&T and Lucent Technologies in Columbus. Mike was generous, witty, and an admirer of music, animals and Southwestern art. He will be forever missed by family and friends. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Jerry and Pauline Cairo and grandparents Auggie and Ethel Cairo, he is survived by his siblings, Dennis, Jerry, Leota, Brenda, and Craig; and his beloved dog Snuggles and cat Speedy. A private service will be held in his memory. Please consider donations in his name to the Columbus Humane Society at columbushumane.org/give. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019
