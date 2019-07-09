Callicotte, Michael

1959 - 2019

Michael "Mike" Alan Callicotte, age 59, passed away peacefully in his home on July 7, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Mike was born on July 30, in St. Louis, Missouri. Mike was a remarkable son, brother, father, grandfather and a shining example of what it looks like to live as a man of God. Mike was an avid golfer, cyclist, and family man. He was a respected employee of Domino's Pizza for 40 years. Since his diagnosis, Mike lived his life to the fullest with trips to Hilton Head, Surfside, Kiawah Island, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Clearwater, Norris Lake, Honolulu, Maui and Cancun. Mike didn't let continual cancer treatment stop him from running a half marathon, playing hundreds of rounds of golf, paddle boarding the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, and biking over 1,000 miles. His favorite days were spent out on his boat, soaking in the beauty of life with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Mike passed beside his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Kim Callicotte, with whom he spent 38 years growing the love and family that will carry on well beyond his lifetime. Mike's legacy and character will be carried on by his children, Amy (Joe) Boysel, Lorie (Kelly) Flanagan, Patrick Callicotte, Jordan Callicotte; and by his grandchildren, Marley, Avery, McKinley, Aidan, Mila, and Brady, whom he loved and supported relentlessly. Mike is preceded by his beloved mothers Marie Louise and Doris. Mike is survived by his father, Jack Callicotte; and his siblings, Patricia Callicotte, Sandra Brown, and John Callicotte. The family will receive visitation from 5-8PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio 43065. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Meadow Park Church, 2425 Bethel Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43220. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019