Michael Clark Obituary
Clark, Michael
1948 - 2019
Michael David Clark, 71, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born March, 31, 1948, to parents Jack and Edna (Allen) Clark, and raised in Circleville, Ohio. A Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, at the Pickaway Country Club. Please refer to Wellmans Funeral Home Obituary for further details (www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com). Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019
