Clark, Michael
1955 - 2019
Michael E. Clark, age 64, of Columbus, passed away September 8, 2019. Graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1972. U.S. Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by father Edward Clark. Survived by daughter, Carissa Clark; mother, Glenna Clark; aunt, Doris Pyles; cousins, Joyce (Paul) Weinsheimer, and Janet (Terry) Price; and other relatives Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Brent Harris officiating. Graveside service and burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens, 1912 Market St., Parkersburg, W. Va. with military honors. To sign and view Michael's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
