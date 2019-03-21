|
|
Cline, Michael
1963 - 2019
Michael E. Cline 55 of Ashville, passed away at home. He was born on June 18, 1963 in Columbus to the late Leonard Cline and Margaret J. (Gillispie) Cline Brehm who survives. Mike was a grounds keeper at Fox Fire Golf Course, Commercial Point for the past 12 years, a graduate of Franklin Heights H.S. Class of 1981, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a person who had a heart of gold and spent many years raising and mentoring children that were not his own. Mike had a true love for the human spirit and found it his responsibility to help take care of others. Survived by his wife of 28 years, Monika M. (Gessler); mother Margaret of Galloway; children Kristina Caldwell (Sam) Layne of Amanda and Darus Cline of Ashville; 3 grandchildren, Austin Layne Airman 1st Class, Uryan Layne, and Autumn Layne; sister Sandy Cline (Doug) Huey of Galloway; nephews, Mat and Daniel Huey ; niece Maggie Huey; also many friends. In keeping with Mike's wishes, cremation will take place. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Brad Barr officiating at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH On line condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019