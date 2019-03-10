Corbin, Michael



Michael Anthony Corbin Sr., age 69 of Columbus, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Columbus to Albert Corbin and Alice M. Lester. After graduating from Linden-McKinley HS, he served his country in the US Navy. After an honorable discharge he worked for and retired from the US Postal Service. He loved the outdoors and was always at his happiest when fishing, camping and gardening. He is survived by his mother Alice, son Michael Corbin Jr., daughter Silver R. Corbin and son Christopher M. Corbin as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father Albert Corbin, daughter Christina M. Corbin, and son Marc A. Corbin. Friends may call on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 3-5 pm and from 6-8 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10:00am . A private family interment will be held at a later date. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.