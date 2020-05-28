Michael Cosmo Leonardo
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonardo, Michael Cosmo
1985 - 2020
Michael Cosmo Leonardo, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Etna, Ohio on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Cosmo and Rosemary Leonardo and maternal grandparents Robert and Beverly Stought. Mike was born on June 4, 1985 in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Hilliard Darby High School in 2003 where he excelled in music. After high school, Mike attended Columbus State University and Ohio University in Athens, where he majored in Music Production. After college, Mike started his career at Nationwide Insurance, before moving on to become an agent for State Farm Insurance and then spent multiple years overseeing logistics for the NTN Buzztime Broadcasting Company. At the time of his passing, Mike was employed by TekSystems where he served as a Data Center Technician at Amazon's Dublin, OH location. Outside of his professional career, Mike had a true passion for both music and sports. His knowledge and love of music was beyond reproach and extended into his skills as a top notch bass and guitar player. Additionally Mike was a member of several bands and often collaborated with his band-mates to write a multitude of original scores that they brought to life at recording studios, as well as throughout local venues across central Ohio. If Mike wasn't playing music, he was attending local shows as he took a personal interest in seeing as many new bands as possible. Mike was also an avid gamer who always enjoyed competing against his friends. When it came to sports, Mike was an avid and loyal fan of all things WWE related, as well as his favorite teams including the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mike loved attending games in person and he and his father traveled to many different sports venues over the years to cheer on their squads. Mike was also a wonderful and loving family man who will be sadly missed by those surviving him including his father, Rich (Debbie) Leonardo; mother, Juli (Steve) Benware; sisters, Laura (Ryan) Horn and Katie Benware; nieces, Frankie and Hollis Horn. Many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and close, lifelong friends. Friends may join a virtual memorial celebration of Mike's life at a weekend date yet to be determined, but will be announced via Facebook, as well as on THE JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue (Columbus) condolences page - www.johnquint.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Hilliard Special Olympics, 2140 Atlas Street, Columbus, Ohio 43228, Andrea Fogt (Local Coordinator), (614) 664-7847.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved