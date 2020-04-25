|
Crego, Michael
1967 - 2020
Michael Anthony Crego, age 53, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on April 23, 2020. Michael was born February 7, 1967, to Doris Marie Crego in Columbus, OH. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer and Ohio State Buckeyes football fan. Michael loved country music, boating, fishing and anything to do with the water. He is survived by his loving wife; Teresa Crego; daughter, Mackenzie; mother, Doris Crego; aunts, Janice Whitis, and Kay (Ronald) Nutter. A private family visitation will be held on FRIDAY, MAY 01, 2020 at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020