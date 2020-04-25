Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Crego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Crego


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Crego Obituary
Crego, Michael
1967 - 2020
Michael Anthony Crego, age 53, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on April 23, 2020. Michael was born February 7, 1967, to Doris Marie Crego in Columbus, OH. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer and Ohio State Buckeyes football fan. Michael loved country music, boating, fishing and anything to do with the water. He is survived by his loving wife; Teresa Crego; daughter, Mackenzie; mother, Doris Crego; aunts, Janice Whitis, and Kay (Ronald) Nutter. A private family visitation will be held on FRIDAY, MAY 01, 2020 at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -