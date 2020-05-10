Widner, Michael D.
1942 - 2020
Michael D. Widner, 78 of Grove City, OH, passed away peacefully into the arms of Our Lord on May 9, 2020. Born January 3, 1942, Michael graduated from Grove City High School and attended DeVry University in Illinois. He retired from Franklin Township Fire Department with 32 years of service. Michael was a kind, gentle man, and a fiercely loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a fan of the OSU Buckeyes, the Browns, hunting and golf. He was a 50 year Mason. Michael was preceded in death by parents, Jud and Kathleen Widner, and brother, Danny Widner. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Suzanne, and children Judson (Helen) Widner, Kenneth Widner, Fred (Tonya) Ervin, Laura (Doug) Boyce, Amy Smithson, Jaclyn Ervin, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother, Jackie (Judith) Widner, many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Michael's life will be held when circumstances allow. The family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.