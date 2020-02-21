|
Daniels, Michael
Michael R. Daniels, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Lancaster, Ohio. He was 75. He was preceded in death by his parents Garrett and Mary Daniels originally of South Point, Ohio. He is survived by many cousins and a throng of loving friends. Michael received a BA degree in Interpersonal Communication from Ohio University followed by a MS in Human Resource Management from American University in Washington DC. He enjoyed a long and varied career life at Ohio University, the Sundance Center and the Hobbit House Restaurant, all in Athens, OH. He was with the Ford Foundation in Washington DC; retired from Time Warner Cable; and as a legacy achievement, created, owned and operated Glenlaurel, a Scottish Inn and Cottages in the Hocking Hills, until his second retirement. Of Michael's many accomplishments in life, none moved him more than being one of three friends who started the Festival of the Hills, an annual extended family reunion of 400+ longtime friends. A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on March 14, 2020 at Crossroads Ministry Center, 2095 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH. Social hour begins at 3pm with service following at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, you are asked to contribute to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020