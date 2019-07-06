Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael David Hall


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael David Hall Obituary
Hall, Michael David
1968 - 2019
Michael David Hall, 50, of Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born July 29, 1968 in Columbus; he was a son of Louella and Charles E. Hall, II. Michael was the LAN Services manager for International Paper in Cincinnati. He loved computers, reading and photography, but especially animals, supporting the humane society and Beagles R Us. Survivors include his parents Charles and Ellie Hall; brother Charles E. (Wendy) Hall, III; niece and nephew Helena Hall and Charles E. Hall, IV, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ermine Hall, Dinah Hall and Ocie Blankenship. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, July 10 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St., London. Interment will follow in Deercreek Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6-8 PM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to www.beaglesrus.org or your local humane society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now