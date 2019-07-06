|
Hall, Michael David
1968 - 2019
Michael David Hall, 50, of Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born July 29, 1968 in Columbus; he was a son of Louella and Charles E. Hall, II. Michael was the LAN Services manager for International Paper in Cincinnati. He loved computers, reading and photography, but especially animals, supporting the humane society and Beagles R Us. Survivors include his parents Charles and Ellie Hall; brother Charles E. (Wendy) Hall, III; niece and nephew Helena Hall and Charles E. Hall, IV, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ermine Hall, Dinah Hall and Ocie Blankenship. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, July 10 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St., London. Interment will follow in Deercreek Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6-8 PM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to www.beaglesrus.org or your local humane society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019