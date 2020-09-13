Clark, Michael Dean
1947 - 2020
Michael Dean Clark, 73, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Reston, VA. Born June 22, 1947 in Ashland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Samuel Russell Clark and Marjorie Ellen Burdick Clark. Mike is survived by his children, Nicholas Samuel Clark and his wife Megan, and Alexander Ward Clark; grandchildren Benjamin Charles Clark and Oliver Samuel Clark; sister Marta Clark Mojzer and her husband Glenn; ex-wife and close friend Catherine Crary. He is deeply missed by the many people whose lives he touched through his friendship and his writing. Mike achieved national prominence at the age of 10 when he appeared on the $64,000 Question quiz show. His category: Movies. Mike graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1965; for the next six decades he would hone his craft, beginning at WBNS-TV in Columbus, where Flippo the Clown nicknamed him "Movie Mike." Mike's continuing education took him to Ohio State University for a journalism degree where he and comedian Bruce Vilanch shared responsibilities reviewing movies for OSU's campus news, The Lantern. Following his graduate school film studies at New York University in 1971, Mike moved to Washington, DC to work on the American Film Institute film catalog at the Library of Congress, which led to a job as film programmer at the AFI Theater in the Kennedy Center. Mike's film critic career continued as a reviewer for the Detroit Free Press. Shortly thereafter, Mike became the Theater Director for the American Film Institute. When USA Today began publication in 1982, Mike was soon hired, and from 1985 to 2009 he was senior film critic and home entertainment columnist. During that time, Mike was the most widely read film critic in the world. After many years with a successful and notable presence at USA Today, Movie Mike began writing for the foremost trade magazine in the industry, Home Media Magazine, and later for Media Play News, where Mike reviewed film until his passing. Memorial celebrations of Mike's life will be held throughout the country at later dates. The Clark family requests donations be made to the charity of the donor's choice
