|
|
DeLoss, Michael
Michael A. DeLoss, 67, passed February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Jennie DeLoss; wife, Almeda; and sibling, Thomas DeLoss. Survived by children, Conni (Mike), Tim, Danielle, and Jessica; grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Angela (Jay), Mary Therese (Randy), Dan (Nikki), Toni Marie (Byron) and Beth; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Tuesday 2pm Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd where the family will receive friends 1pm until the time of service. Interment Harrison Twp. Cemetery Ashville, OH. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019