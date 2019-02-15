Home

Services
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DeLoss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DeLoss


Michael DeLoss
1952 - 2019
Michael DeLoss Obituary
DeLoss, Michael
Michael A. DeLoss, 67, passed February 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Jennie DeLoss; wife, Almeda; and sibling, Thomas DeLoss. Survived by children, Conni (Mike), Tim, Danielle, and Jessica; grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Angela (Jay), Mary Therese (Randy), Dan (Nikki), Toni Marie (Byron) and Beth; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Tuesday 2pm Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd where the family will receive friends 1pm until the time of service. Interment Harrison Twp. Cemetery Ashville, OH. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019
