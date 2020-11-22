1/1
Michael E. Akers
Akers, Michael E.
1951 - 2020
Michael "Josh" E. Akers, 69, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born May 12, 1951 to the late Carl and Reva Akers. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Akers, children; Shawn Cunix, Joshua Akers, Jessica Akers, Jordan Akers, and Jonah Akers, 5 grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Michael was a selfless man that cared for everyone. He was gifted with the talent of music, being able to play various instruments and sing. He had the ability to take something apart and put it back together with out any instruction. Michael was a bright presence in peoples lives and will be missed deeply. Entrusted arrangements to SCHOEDINGER EAST FUNERAL HOME. The family will be having a private graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. At a later date the family will be hosting a celebration of life for Michael. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or send condolences to Michael's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
