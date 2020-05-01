Or Copy this URL to Share

Evans, Michael E.

1950 - 2020

Michael "Mike", "Dirty Dog" Evans, passed Monday, April 27. Preceded in death by his father Charles Eugene Evans. Survived by wife, Mary; son, Trevor (Krystal); daughter, Jillian; grandson, Liam. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Madeline (Jug) Derring; sister, Kay; brother, Steve (Diane); 4 nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be observed at a later date.



