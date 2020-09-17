Ellis, Michael1937 - 2020The Rev. Michael Warren Ellis, of Hilliard, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after living for several years with Parkinson's and other health problems. Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Frances Ellis, and his brother Christopher, he is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Anice; sister, Judith; children, Martha and David; grandchildren, Christina, Laura, Madeline, Julia, Andrew and Katherine; and great-grandson, Jeremy, as well as many other loving family members and friends. Michael was born on September 24, 1937 in Cambridge, MA. He graduated from Kent School in 1955, from Princeton University in 1959 (Summa Cum Laude) and from General Theological Seminary in 1963. Soon after, he was ordained an Episcopal priest and served many churches until his retirement in 1997. In 1973, he received a Master of Social Work degree from Wayne State University. Proud to be bi-vocational clergy, he had a long career as a family and individual therapist. In retirement he served for 10 years as a volunteer chaplain at Riverside Methodist Hospital. His entire life was devoted to serving and ministering to others. He joined the Lion's Club while serving a church in Frostburg, MD, and became a Melvin Jones Fellow while participating in the Hilliard and Tri-Village clubs in Ohio. He loved the outdoors and hiked the Buckeye State with the Heart of Ohio Hikers Club. His other passions were reading Charles Dickens, flying kites and playing the recorder in early music groups. While always loyal to his adopted state of Ohio, his heart and soul belonged forever to the Atlantic Ocean and his beloved Cape Cod. A private memorial service for family members will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's honor to the Lion's Club International Foundation. The TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH, 43026, handled the arrangements for the Ellis family.