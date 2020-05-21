Elmore, Michael
1987 - 2020
Michael E. Elmore, age 32. Sunrise June 16, 1987 and Sunset May 16, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. To watch the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and offer condolences to The ELMORE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 27, 2020.