Ervin, Michael
1974 - 2019
Michael Shane Ervin, age 45, Monday, April 1, 2019. Born February 24, 1974 in Springfield, Ohio to parents Michael and Wandella Ervin. Survived by grandfather, Wandel Vinson; parents; brothers, Shad Ervin, Shanon Ervin, Shaun (Lacy) Ervin, and Jason Trainer; wife, Liz Ervin; children, Cameron (Colleen) Foster, Jasmine (Danny) Novak, Devon (Brooke) Ervin, Mikeala Ervin; granddaughter, Mabel Foster; in-laws, Dave and Maggie Mueller; and by extended Ervin, Mueller families. Memorial service Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lifegiving Church, 395 N. Sunbury Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081 at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019